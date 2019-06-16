Vikings Player Spends Father’s Day in Sioux Falls to Tackle Bullying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s Father’s Day and people are celebrating in many different ways. For one Minnesota Vikings player, he spent his Father’s Day in Sioux Falls promoting a cause important to him.

For Father’s Day Linval Joseph, Defensive Tackle for the Vikings celebrated with his four-year-old daughter Elani. He wants to share with her the importance of giving back, which he does by traveling to different cities to tackle bullying head on.

“What I’ve been trying to do is try to bring awareness and urgency. To try to make schools a safer place,” said Joseph.

Joseph took this message to Terrace Park in Sioux Falls where he connected with fans over food and autographs. He says his father is one of the main reasons he’s doing this, so it’s fitting the event was held on Father’s Day. His father passed away in March. Joseph hopes this will make his father proud.

“That really gave me the extra push because my dad was a giver. He teach somebody, he’ll teach you how to fish, he might teach you how to cook. He’s always been a people person and he always loved giving back so that’s just what I took on when he passed away. I just took, I took it to the next level, “said Joseph.

This cause is also personal for Joseph.

“I was bullied, but I didn’t let it hold me back meaning I just used it. I used it as tackling fuel as I tell everybody else. Whenever people picked on me, I found a way to fix it, to reverse it,” said Joseph.

As a football player, he knows he has a lot of eyes watching him. His hope is that he can use his platform to make some positive changes.

“Just let everybody know that they’re not alone and with guidance and somebody on your side you can go a long ways,” said Joseph.

And hopefully someday his daughter will follow in his cleats and make her own difference in the world.

Joseph holds these anti-bullying events though his Linval Joseph Foundation. He also collaborates and partners with numerous organizations that help support youth and teach young people how to overcome obstacles.

