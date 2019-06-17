Canaries Eager To Measure Themselves Against Saint Paul

Division Leaders Open Four Game Set Tonight

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S..D — This homestand for the Canaries has been all about proving that they’re a legitimate contender in the American Association.

And tonight begins their toughest test.

Over the weekend the Birds took two of three from second place Lincoln to move to 17-11, the second best record in the league. At 19-9 the Saint Paul Saints have the league’s best record and lead the American Association’s North Division.

They begin a four game set in Sioux Falls tonight with the Birds eager to measure themselves against the Association’s perennial power.