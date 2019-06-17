FEMA Opens Disaster Recovery Center in Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have opened a disaster recovery center for those in need in Minnehaha County.

The center offers in-person support to people and businesses that have been impacted by severe weather from mid-March to late April.

FEMA opened other recovery centers in Yankton County and on the Pine Ridge Reservation last week. Officials say other centers may be opened depending on need.

The Minnehaha County center is located at:

Southeast Technical Institute

2000 N. Career Ave.

Ed Wood Center, Room 205

Sioux Falls, S.D. 57107

The center is open Monday thru Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Homeowners, renters, and businesses should register before visiting. You can register online at disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling 800-621-3362. Those who qualify for regular unemployment in any state are not eligible. More information on eligibility is available at sdjobs.org.