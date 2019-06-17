Krista Bickley Overcame Obstacles On And Off The Track

BRANDON, S.D. — Overcoming challenges on the track excites Krista Bickley.

“For me it just kind of seems like, I don’t know how to explain it, like a raw sport. It’s a team sport and you’re always pushing each other and every time you go out there it can go either way and you just gotta set your mind to it.” Krista says.

Another sport would test the Brandon Valley standout in a way she never could have expected.

In July of 2017, Krista tore her ACL while playing basketball in the summer. With several state track titles already under belt, it left the question of whether she could return at full speed.

“You always hear people talking about those kind of knee injuries and you always think it’s not going to happen to me until it does. It just kind of challenged me, mentally and physically. To get back to where I wanted to be I had to do a lot of therapy and just put my mind to it.” Bickley says.

And Bickley more than answered it. In 2018 and 2019 she’d win her fourth and fifth consecutive 400 meter titles. She’ll take 11 state championships with her to Vermillion when she begins running for USD next year, along with belief in herself to overcome any obstacle.

“Yeah, I mean, this is where I wanted to be back to be able to be running and competing again. So it’s been really special to be able to do it with my teammates.” Bickley says.