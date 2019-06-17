Nate Gerry & Harrison Smith Teach Kids At Defensive Clinic

160 Kids Learn From NFL Pros

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — If you’re going to teach defense to kids you can’t go wrong with bringing in a Minnesota Viking or a Sioux Falls native that made it to the NFL.

The Sanford Power PREMIER Riggs Football Academy did both as they brought in Harrison Smith and Nate Gerry.

Both were at the Sanford Fieldhouse working with about 160 kids during this afternoon’s defensive clinic.

Smith is entering his 8th season with the Vikings and is an established pro bowler.

Sioux Falls Washington alum Gerry is beginning to make his mark in the NFL with the Eagles. He saw a steady increase in playing time last year and figures be more of a core contributor entering his third NFL season, making it a bit easier to come back and share his experiences with kids that weren’t much different than he was a few years ago.

Gerry and Smith will report to their respective teams training camps next month.