Out and About with Kali: Week of June 17

As we head toward the first official weekend of summer, keep your fingers crossed. The forecast calls much of this week for rain! But rain or shine, the events below are ON! Do what you can to get out and enjoy! Kali Trautman with The Event Company has the details.

Thursday, June 20 – Celebrity Sandwich Battle, Remedy Brewing Company, Sioux Falls

Join Lunch is Served for the 2nd Annual Celebrity Sandwich Battle fundraiser at Remedy Brewing Company! Local chefs will battle it out for the title of Sandwich King (or Queen) – and you’ll be the judge! Tasting will begin around 5:00PM and there will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Come on out and support a great cause and enjoy a sandwich or two! $30

Friday & Saturday – 10th Annual 605 Summer Classic, Cherapa Place in Sioux Falls

Nothing says summer like the 605 Summer Classic – A Beer and Music Festival! Featuring a great musical line-up on both Friday and Saturday night, the event also includes an all South Dakota beer tasting on Saturday. You won’t want to miss this summer staple! $10-$20

Saturday, June 22 – Kayak Around Kampeska, Watertown

If kayaking and fun are your things, well, you are in for a treat! Kayak Around Kampeska is a fun, family event for paddlers to enjoy a morning on the lake and have fun along the way. There will be multiple stops along that are sure to be filled with fun!

Saturday & Sunday – 2019 Brookings Kite Festival, Fishback Soccer Park in Brookings

The 2019 Brookings Kite Festival will take place on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 at the Fishback Soccer Park from 10:00 to 4:00. This free annual event features hand-built show kites of all shapes and sizes and the opportunity for you to fly kites you bring or buy at the festival. The day also includes an opportunity to make and launch air rockets. Bring the family out for this unique summer activity! FREE

Saturday, June 22 – The Sun Pour 2019, BronzeAge Art Casting, Sioux Falls

Experience a fiery, outdoor iron pour to celebrate summer. Bring friends, family and a lawn chair. Iron starts flowing after 8:00pm and ends with spectacular performance pours as night falls. Learn about the iron casting process that evening OR participate in a workshop before the event and make something at the pour. Held rain or shine at BronzeAge. Hosted by Nordic Iron. And there is even a SDSU ice cream truck on site! FREE