Police: 17-Year-Old Drowned After Kayak Capsized in Covell Lake

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say a 17-year-old from Sioux Falls drowned Saturday night after his kayak capsized.

Police say at around 8 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old’s kayaks capsized on Covell Lake. Police say the 22-year-old called for help and lifeguards from Terrace Park brought him to shore.

The second kayaker was not located and search and rescue crews comprising of SFFR, SD GF&P, and Emergency Management conducted search operations in Covell Lake.

At around midnight, emergency responders recovered the victim’s deceased body. Police say the victim’s name will not be released.