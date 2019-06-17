Prime Time Gala to Provide Protein for Food Insecure Families

Hopes are high for this weekend's 6th annual event, featuring Jake Owen in concert

One of country music’s hottest acts will headline a concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this coming Saturday in an effort to better feed families in need throughout the Sioux Empire. Jake Owen is set to take the stage June 22, 2019 as the headliner for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation’s Prime Time Gala & Concert. All proceeds from the concert, gala auction and truck raffle will go to support Feeding South Dakota as well as the Cattlemen’s scholarship program.

There is a growing need in the region for food assistance and protein is an important part of a healthy diet. The Cattlemen’s Foundation has worked since the very beginning to partner with Feeding South Dakota. A look at why along with the impact the Prime Time Gala has had on families throughout the Sioux Empire, in the interview below.