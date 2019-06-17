Saints Outslug Canaries In Battle Of Division Leaders

SIOUX FALLS, SD — The Sioux Falls Canaries (17-12) lost to the St. Paul Saints (20-9) 20-11 on Monday. 17 hits, 11 runs, and four home runs usually put the team in a position to win, but Monday, the Saints scored 20 runs on 21 hits including hit six home runs by five different players.

The Saints scored two runs in the first inning, including a leadoff home run Max Murphy on the first pitch of the game from Spencer Herrmann. The Saints also scored four runs in the second after another home run by Blake Schmit.

The comeback was on for the Birds. Adrian Nieto led off the inning with a single. Alay Lago singled increasing his hit streak to 16 games. Clint Coulter loaded the bases for Mike Hart. The Birds answered back with a grand slam from Hart. The game was 6-4. Hart hit two home runs Monday.

The Saints scored five runs in the top of the third after Murphy hit his second home run of the game. It was a grand slam to put the Saints up 11-1.

Herrmann pitched three innings and gave up 11 runs on 10 hits. He walked five and stuck out four. Alex Ogren relieved him pitching two scoreless innings.

After the grand slam in the third, the Saints put up nine more runs in the final three innings. However, the Birds once again started a comeback with five runs in the eighth including Hart’s second home run but it wasn’t enough as the Saints still led 18-11.

Brett Vertigan entered the game as the pitcher in the top of the ninth inning. He pitched one inning, gave up two hits, two runs and walked three but struck out Murphy for his first ever professional strikeout.

UP NEXT

The Canaries will be back in action Tuesday, June 18 when they take on the St. Paul Saints in game two of the series. The pre-game show is scheduled for 6:45 pm with first pitch scheduled for 7:05. Birds fans can listen on Sioux Falls Sports Radio 98.1 FM and AM 1230 KWSN.

-Recap Courtesy SF Canaries