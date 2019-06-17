Sioux Falls Police Credit Pride Organizers for Keeping Peace During Protests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are crediting Sioux Falls Pride organizers for keeping the peace during the weekend’s celebrations.

Police say a group of “anti-gay” and “anti-abortion” protesters from Mississippi showed up near the end of Saturday’s inaugural pride parade.

After the parade, the group moved to the pride festival at Terrace Park. Officers positioned themselves between the groups but did not interact with either side.

One protester was open carrying a pistol but police say the group did not break any law during their protest.

“Certainly there’s a lot of things that they were doing that are probably designed to cause alarm. They’re designed to stir them up and evoke some emotions,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police did not receive any reports of the group being anywhere else in the city. They say pride organizers simply moved to another area of Terrace Park to de-escalate the situation.