Florida Residents Arrested on Grand Theft Charges

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Two Florida residents are behind bars after police say they used stolen credit card accounts at a number of Hub City businesses.

30-year-old Pedro Pablo Pastrana and 29-year-old Carlos Miguel Moreno Vazques are both facing grand theft charges. Police say they received a tip last week about fraudulent purchases at several Aberdeen business.

When they located the two suspects police found six cloned credit cards that were linked to stolen accounts as well as an unspecified amount of cash.