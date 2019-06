GoFundMe Set Up for 17-Year-Old Covell Lake Drowning Victim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A GoFundMe page is set up for the victim of a weekend drowning at Covell Lake.

17-year-old Shawn Michael Briggs died after his kayak capsized on Saturday. The page says Briggs tried to carry the 22-year-old man who was kayaking with him but did not make it back to safety.

The page goes on to say that all money raised will go toward bringing Briggs’ body home to Louisiana and funeral expenses.