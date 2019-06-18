Police: Credit Card Skimmers Found at Vermillion Gas Station

VERMILLION, S.D. – Police are investigating after two credit card skimmers were found at a Vermillion gas station.

Police say Pump & Pak employees discovered the skimmers on gas pumps after a customer commented that the card readers didn’t “feel quite right” on Sunday. Employees found a device installed over the top of the readers.

Police are asking customers to check their checking account statements for any unauthorized activity. Police are also asking anyone who might have seen suspicious activity in the area to call them at (605) 677-7070.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.