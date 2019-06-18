Senator Mike Rounds’ Wife to Begin Cancer Treatment

Courtesy: Senator Mike Rounds' Twitter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator Mike Rounds released a statement Tuesday following news that his wife, Jean, will begin cancer treatment.

In a press release, Senator Rounds’ office states that Jean was diagnosed with having a malignant high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve. They will be traveling to Rochester, Minnesota this week to begin treatment.

You can read Rounds’ full statement below:

“Many families have successfully dealt with this and we are no different. Jean is resilient and strong, we have the support of friends and family, and Jean will receive treatment from a highly-qualified team of doctors. However, prayer has the power a human hand does not. To the countless South Dakotans who have generously asked how they can help, we are grateful for prayers for Jean and for our family as Jean begins cancer treatment.”