School District Officials Hold Thomas Jefferson High Groundbreaking Ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A big day for the Sioux Falls School District as they held a groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s fourth public high school.

Thomas Jefferson High School is being built in northwest Sioux Falls. Architects say it will have a different look than the other high schools. It will be a two-story structure with “learning suites” and an advanced security system.

Officials say the groundbreaking ceremony is the first step in making the new school a reality, even if it’s symbolic.

“I think the excitement’s really the symbolism. The throwing of the dirt really is a symbol that, hey, two years from now we’re truly going to have kids in a building that going’s to be really important, not only for the school district but for the city of Sioux Falls,” said Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher.

The school is expected to be open in the fall of 2021.