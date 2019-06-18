Home-Cooking Good for the Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Even though the canaries lost at home last night to the St. Paul saints, 20-11, they are still doing a lot of home cooking in the month of June.

Canaries have won nine of their twelve home games so far this month, which has put them on pace to have their first winning season since 2010.

With the good play more fans are coming out to the bird cage and creating an atmosphere that the players can feel.

“Guys go up to hit and you can hear fans screaming out names and that kind of thing,” said Adrian Nieto, Canaries outfielder. “As long as the fans keep coming out and supporting that’s only going to help us. We can us that as an advantage.”

The Canaries home-stand will continue this series against St. Paul.