South Dakota Football is Taking Over Philly

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD—Nate Gerry and Dallas Goedert grew up about 195 miles away from each other.

Gerry a native to good ole Sioux Falls while Goedert grew-up in Britton, SD.

The two are a very long way from home; about 13 hundred miles away in Philadelphia.

They have enjoyed success in the city of brotherly love as Gerry was a part of the Eagles Superbowl team and Goedert in his first season last year record 4 touchdowns.

But in a locker-room that has players from all over the us-it is nice to have someone in there from the same state as you.“I think this is probably the first team or any other team. that had more than one Dakota boy on the team,” said Gerry. “So it’s pretty cool. It’s also nice that a lot of guy give us grief from being from Dakota. So it nice to have more than one to gang up on them.”

The NFL season is about two months away now and the Goedert and Gerry will make a return to the mid-west when they play the Vikings week six.