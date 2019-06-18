The World’s Best Take on Hazeltine

Mark O. brings you a story while on vacation

CHASKA, MN—The world’s best are on LPGA tour are at Hazeltine this week getting ready for the Women’s PGA Championship; the truest test of golf on a 6,800 yard layout.

They’re excited to be here and so are the folks at Hazeltine.

“Not only are we excited,” said Chandler Withington, Hazeltine Golf Pro. ”But just walking around the range yesterday and interacting with a lot of the players, we can tell they’re excited. They watched us on TV too, and they’re fans of golf just like we are.”

“I mean just the history from Hazeltine is amazing,” said Madelene Sagstrom, LPGA Golfer. “Just knowing they played the Ryder Cup a few years ago is awesome. So, I think that we’re just going to try to tear the course down and we’ll see how it goes. It should be fun!”

“It’s obviously great for us because we join all the men’s events they had, and they said we want to host the women too,” said Kim Kaufman, LPGA Golfer and Clark, SD native. “The KPMG in this event has elevated women’s golf and the LPGA. That’s just another example of how they done that.”

“It’s a great course,” said Linnea Strom, 2018 Symetra Tour Champion. “I played 18 holes today and its great conditions; a very fun layout. So, I’m looking forward to very fun week and playing with the best players.”

“Yeah, it’s very special, said Amy Olson, LPGA Golfer and Oxbow, ND native. “I’ve been out here to watch the guys play and seen them embrace the challenge of Hazeltine. It’s exciting for me to get my feet on it and to be able to play myself.”

“We kind of laugh because we play this golf course everyday and then there’s how we play and then there’s the world best. Whether that’s men or women show-up here and so just how good it can be played.”

Hazeltine was longed be known as one of the truest test in golf, we’ll find out in the next four days.