Wanted Rapid City Man Arrested in Sioux Falls Following Pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A pursuit with Sioux Falls Police lead to the arrest of a wanted man after he fled from Rapid City Police on Sunday.

Rapid City’s NewsCenter 1 reports 29-year-old Cory YellowBoy was wanted in Rapid City for failing to register as a sex offender. Police attempted to apprehend YellowBoy in Rapid City on Sunday but he fled in a car at a high rate of speed. NewsCenter 1 reports authorities later found the vehicle YellowBoy was driving abandoned.

On Tuesday, authorities located YellowBoy at around 12:30 p.m., near 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. Police say a short foot pursuit broke out and YellowBoy threw a BB gun while he was running.

YellowBoy was apprehended and is facing possession of a controlled substance, fleeing, and failing to register as a sex offender charges.