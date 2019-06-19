3x IFL MVP Chris Dixon Returns to Storm

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Yesterday was the last day for the Sioux Falls storm to sign free agents for their playoff run, and in need of an quarterback the storm chose to pick-up a familiar face.

Chris Dixon is making his way back to Sioux Falls.

The 5 time United Bowl champion is going to be the back-up to Lorenzo Brown.

Now i know what your thinking, but coach Kurtiss Riggs says there is no quarterback competition.

However he did say if they put Dixon out there he would have no problem.

“Chris would be able to pick up things just fine if we have him in there playing. But we fully expect Lorenzo to be the guy to lead us to another championship,” said Riggs.

Storm also picked up Jermaine Robinson to play defensive back and he is expected to start this week against the Sugar Skulls.