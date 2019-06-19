Authorities: Serious Injuries in Head-On Lincoln County Crash

Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is offering more details on a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a maroon Lincoln MKX was heading southbound on Cliff Avenue and attempted to turn left onto 271st Street when a silver Chrysler Sebring heading northbound struck it head-on.

The driver of the Lincoln MKX suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt. They say the driver of the Chrysler Sebring was wearing his seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

Authorities are asking for witnesses of the crash to contact them at 605-764-5651 or through their Facebook page.