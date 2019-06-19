Choosing the Best Day Care, Resources Available To Help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-In light of recent child abuse and neglect allegations involving a couple Sioux Falls day cares, how can you know which day care is the safest and best fit for your child? Like most day cares, Gimme-A-Break in Sioux Falls says it prides itself on having a clean and safe environment for kids.

“Kiddos are important and it’s our job. Parents put 100 percent trust in us and they are relying on us so that way they can make a living for their kiddos and their families and they trust us to be able to provide for their children,” said Brianna Svatos, Gimme-A-Break Manager.

There’s a list of safety procedures they follow. Day cares are filled with germs, so maintaining a clean space is a top priority.

“The toys in here that you see, we do those once a week, and we do the bleach water for those. Otherwise, we do have the Lysol we spray down at night time for the bigger toys like the train table,” said Svatos.

They also want to keep their eyes on kids at all times.

“A one to ten ratio is what we do here and so if we’ve got 50 kids we have five staff on with the kiddos,” said Svatos.

They have safety measures in place so no one can leave or enter the building without permission.

“Security doors front and back. The back one is alarmed,” said Svatos.

And all staff members are required to be trained.

“We are CPR and first aid certified for all of us who work here and then on top of the CPR and first aid we also have annual training hours we have to do each year,” said Svatos.

Before choosing a daycare, experts recommend you do your research.

Similarly to a food inspection website for restaurants, you can go onto the South Dakota Department of Social Services website where you can find more information about different day care providers. The state’s website will show you a day care’s past inspections along with any violations or complaints. DSS also has a handbook on choosing child care. It includes helpful tips and checklists to use during the process.

That way you can feel confident that your child will have a safe and fun time at daycare.