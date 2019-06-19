SFPD: Human Remains Found Near Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS – A death investigation is underway in Sioux Falls after what police are calling “human remains” were discovered just north of Falls Park.

According to police, two fishermen found human remains on the east bank of the Big Sioux River around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police have not said whether foul play is involved, just that the incident is under investigation. Several units were on scene searching the area.

Police said there is no danger to the public at this time.

More details are expected at Tuesday morning’s police briefing. Stay with KDLT News for updates on this developing story.