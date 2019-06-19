Forever 21 Latest National Chain in Financial Trouble

Another well-known retailer may be in trouble. CNBC is reporting that Forever 21 has hired advisers to help it avoid a bankruptcy filing.

The once-hot chain is struggling with falling sales and rising debt, the company has more than 700 stores in dozens of countries.

As more people skip the mall to shop online, several teen clothing chains have had to file for bankruptcy, including Aeropostale and American Apparel.

Forever 21 in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls in 2018, it is the only store the chain currently has in South Dakota.