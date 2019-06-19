Hometown Feel at Hazeltine for Amy Olson & Kim Kaufman

SIOUX FALLS, SD— For Amy Olson and Kim Kaufman in particular the fact that the Women’s PGA Championship is being held in their own back yard so to speak at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

Its pretty cool for them because they’ll have a lot of people supporting them.

“For like me and Amy we do not take it granted like other girls do,” said Kim Kaufman, Clark, SD native. “I don’t think we’ll get any closer than this; especially not for a major. So, I’m excited. But, I really think my friends and family are supper excited. It gives them an opportunity to come watch without having to get on a plane. So, we are really looking forward to the week.”

“We play all over the world, and being able to play in your backyard it’s really special,” said Amy Olson, Oxbow, ND native. “It’s not something that you really get to experience. It’s the first time in six years I been this close to Fargo and so having friends and family is going to be really special.”

And hopefully that support will lead to great showing from Amy and Km this week at Women’s PGA Championship Hazeltine National Golf Club.