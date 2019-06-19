Horace Mann Elementary Students Rewarded with Visit From Horses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There was a special lesson for some summer school kids at Horace Mann Elementary on Wednesday.

For years, one of their teachers has lined up time with a couple of horses. The staff feels strongly that bringing experiences like this to the students is not only a unique learning opportunity but also a reward for behavioral success at school.

“I think they really give them the opportunity to share their feelings and to also see this tremendous and powerful creature also has the capacity to love and to be so genuine and gentle and peaceful,” said 3rd-grade teacher Brooke Knudson.

Knudson also loves that she’s able to bring her horse, Paris, to school and she says she knew they would have an impact.