Importance of Veggies!

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Many of us tend to grimace when told to eat vegetables.

However, there’s tons of fun ways to take in our veggies! Annie ‘fit chic’ Mello stopped by on June 17th, ‘National Eat Your Veggies Day,’ to talk how easy–and important–it is to get your fill on veggies all year long.

Mello has many veggie-friendly recipes, to view some, click here.