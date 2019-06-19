Representative Johnson’s FEEDD Act Proposes Prevent Plant Date Move

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Representative Dusty Johnson went to bat for South Dakota farmers on the House floor on Wednesday.

Representative Johnson spoke on the House floor to highlight producer’s need to move the Prevent Plant date from November 1st to September 1st.

Prevent Plant insurance comes into effect when conditions are so bad that farmers are unable to plant traditional crops on time. The move would allow farmers to plant cover crops sooner, giving them the opportunity to graze their livestock on otherwise empty fields.

“Our producers cannot feed their cattle dollar bills. What they want, what they need, is the flexibility to help themselves,” said Rep. Johnson.

The move is one of the key components of Johnson’s FEEDD Act, a bill that has been endorsed by 17 national ag groups.