Sioux Falls Man Facing Assault Charges in Incident Over Laundry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is facing aggravated assault charges after an altercation at a Sioux Falls apartment complex over laundry.

Police say the incident started when 34-year-old Mark Craig allegedly took a woman’s wet clothes out of the dryer and put his in at an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Kiwanis Avenue. The woman later took his clothes out and put hers back in.

Police say the two got into an argument and Craig told her he was “going to kill her.” They say Craig went to his car, grabbed a gun, and threatened the woman.

Craig was arrested on aggravated assault charges. The gun was determined to be a BB gun.