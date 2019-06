USD’s Chris Nilsen Wins Third Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, SD—Add this to the list of accomplishments for USD’s Chris Nilsen, he is now for the third straight year the summit league’s field athlete of the year.

The three time national pole vaulting champion broke his own NCAA championships record twice, vaulting a final height of 19 feet 6 and a quarter inches; that height ranks third in NCAA history.

Nilsen is currently ranked number two pole vaulter in the world.