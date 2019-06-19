Wired Wednesday: The Basics of Facebook’s New Cryptocurrency

Will Bushee weighs in on the proposed digital payment system

There is a lot of excitement over Facebook’s plan to launch its own global form of cryptocurrency. The tech giant officially announced this week plans for Libra and one of our Wired Wednesday experts, Will Bushee outlines the most important things for you to know about it before it launches. He adds, that despite some of the heavy criticism Facebook is taking over the plan, he says it’s a long time coming – in that the U.S. is already far behind when it comes to using digital currency.