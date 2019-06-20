AG, DCI Release Summary of Deputy-Involved Shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says a deputy-involved shooting outside the Minneha County Jail in May was justified. Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation released their summary into the deputy-involved shooting on Thursday.

According to the summary, deputies and corrections officers of the Minnehaha County Jail responded to an individual

causing a disturbance at the front entrance of the jail. It states that the suspect, 44-year-old George Rinzy, Jr., broke the glass door to the jail.

It says Rinzy, Jr., refused to cooperate with law enforcement and charged at law enforcement with knives, before being shot by a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy.

“It is my conclusion that the Minnehaha County Deputy was justified in firing his weapon and

using lethal force,” said Ravnsborg. “I would like to thank the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s

Office and the Deputy for their service and complete cooperation in this investigation.”

Rinzy, Jr., was arrested at the hospital on multiple assault on law enforcement officer charges.