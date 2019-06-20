Authorities Share New Details on ‘Human Remains’ Found Near Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities shared more details Thursday after human remains were found near the Big Sioux River and Smithfield on Wednesday.

According to police, two fishermen in the area discovered the body on the east bank of the Big Sioux River around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the body was found in a wooded area 20 yards from the river.

Police say the body belonged to an adult female and was in a “very advanced state of decomposition.”

An autopsy has been scheduled for today but police say it may take weeks to identify the body through DNA testing. Police do believe the body was underwater at some point and was found surrounded by debris that was consistent with flooding.

Police have not said whether foul play is involved, just that the incident is under investigation.