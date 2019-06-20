Canaries Rally But Fall Short In Final Slugfest With Saints

St. Paul Wins 15-13 In Ten Innings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A series that had seen the St. Paul Saints and Sioux Falls Canaries combine to score 65 runs in three games saw it’s wildest affair in the finale.

The Canaries rallied from eight runs down to send the series finale to extra innings, only to see the Saints go ahead in the 10th on Max Murphy’s homerun and go on to win 15-13 on Thursday night at the Birdcage.

The two teams finished with a combined total of 93 runs scored in the four game series that saw the Saints take three of the four contests.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!