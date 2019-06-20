Constructing Potential Careers Through CTE’s Summer Camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Summer camps are starting to pop up left and right and while most are geared towards fun in the sun, one in Sioux Falls has students thinking about their future.

Middle school students drilled, hammered, and sanded numerous projects at the fourth annual Construction Camp at CTE. The four-day camp started with students building their own wooden tool boxes. After that, the students built a wishing well and are renovating a playhouse.

Organizers say piquing kids’ interest at a young age is critical, especially now because of the workforce state.

“That’s part of the reason I come down here. Just to try and get kids exposed to the field of work and it’s a lot of fun. Building something from nothing,” said Carpentry instructor Nick Opdahl.

The wishing well with either be donated to a charity or kept on CTE’s campus.