Fatal Sioux Falls Shooting Suspect Arrested in Minneapolis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The man wanted for shooting three people, killing one, earlier this month was arrested in Minneapolis, according to police.

The U.S. Marshals Service North Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 34-year-old Ramon Deron Smith at a residence in Minneapolis. Authorities say Smith has been transported to the Ramsey County Jail and is awaiting extradition and his initial court appearance.

Smith is charged with Second Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, First Degree Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault in connection with a shooting that occurred on June 8.

On June 8, police were called to the area of 9th Street and Cliff Avenue for a report of gunshots. Police say a group of eight males went to an apartment complex to confront another person. One of the eight men entered the apartment complex and came back out a short time later.

Police say Smith left the building and started shooting, striking three people, killing one. Police say Smith got into a vehicle with his sister and fled the area.

PREVIOUS STORY

REXBURG, IDAHO (JUNE 13) – The two women wanted in connection to the deadly shooting in Sioux Falls last weekend are being held in an eastern Idaho jail.

According to the Madison County Jail in Rexburg, Idaho authorities arrested 30-year-old Martece Saddler and 22-year-old Christina Haney and brought them to the jail around midnight or 1 a.m. Thursday. Idaho State Police found them while they were on a Salt Lake Express shuttle in the Madison County area.

The two are wanted on material witness warrants and are being held as fugitives of justice. Saddler’s brother, Ramon Smith, is wanted on several charges including second-degree murder after the weekend shooting at a North Cliff Avenue apartment. Saddler and Haney are waiting to be extradited back to Sioux Falls.