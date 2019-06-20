Minnesota Vikings To Open Training Camp July 26th

16 Practices Open To Public

Eagan, Minn. (June 20, 2019) – The 59th Training Camp in Minnesota Vikings history and the 2nd hosted at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center will open to the public on Friday, July 26, when full-team practices begin at the 2019 Verizon Vikings Training Camp. A total of 16 practices will be open, and fans will find new entertainment elements & traditions, including a climate-controlled Vikings House, kids-only autograph sessions, a pre-practice Helmet Hike, and daily fan giveaways.

Fans can once again reserve up to four (4) digital tickets for a maximum of two (2) days. General admission tickets are free but fans can purchase a reserved seat starting at $15. Season Ticket Members will receive priority access to reserve tickets at Vikings.com/trainingcamp beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, while access for the general public will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

Practice Schedule/Key Dates

A total of 16 team practices will be open to the public in 2019. Camp will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with daily practices held from 2:00-4:25 p.m. (approximate times).

Friday, July 26 – First Full-Team Practice

Monday, July 29 – First Padded Practice

Saturday, August 3 – Night Practice in TCO Stadium (general admission seating only)

Friday, August 16 – Final Open Practice

Capacity/Digital Tickets

Daily fan attendance will once again be capped at 5,000. Up to 4,000 free daily tickets (seating and standing room) are available but must be reserved in advance. Fans can reserve up to four (4) free general admission tickets per day for a max of two (2) days of camp. Reserved seats are available to purchase starting at $15. Season Ticket Members will receive priority access to reserve tickets beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, while access for the general public will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

Parking

Similar to 2018, digital parking passes will be $10 apiece and can be purchased when reserving tickets. Fans who do not reserve parking in advance can pay $20 upon arrival. Rideshare drop-off and pickup location is now in the southwest corner of the Northland Ford Dealers Lot, located immediately southeast of TCO Performance Center at Vikings Parkway and Ames Crossing.

Autographs

New in 2019, daily autograph sessions with Vikings players will be available for fans age 18 and under only and will take place following practice at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the TCO Stadium concourse (in the same location as 2018). The first 150 children in each line will receive a wristband, allowing them the opportunity to watch practice before entering the same line prior to the end of practice. One adult will be allowed to enter the line with every child in order to ensure a parent or guardian is always present. Separate autograph opportunities with Vikings Legends will be available to fans of all ages and will take place frequently throughout camp. The Vikings will also give away autographed items & team merchandise daily to adults. A complete autograph schedule will be posted on Vikings.com/trainingcamp soon.

Fan Engagement

Several new fan engagement elements will appear in 2019, including the following:

Helmet Hike – Each day a select group of children will carry players’ helmets from the locker room door to the practice fields where they will receive a photo with that particular player.

Vikings House/Vikings Arcade – Fans will have an opportunity to enter a climate-controlled space set to include video games and food and beverage items.

Daily Fan Giveaways – The team will select fans to receive autographed items and team merchandise throughout camp.

Additional fan activation elements similar to years past will include a kids’ zone, as well as youth football and cheerleading camps. Full fan entertainment details will be available closer to camp.

Concessions

Fan-friendly concession items will be available again in 2019, along with the new Vikings Table food truck and a full selection of food and beverage options. Fans will be allowed to bring in their own bottles of water of any type.

Security

As in 2018, fans attending Verizon Vikings Training Camp will go through security screening magnetometers and the U.S. Bank Stadium bag policy will be in effect. A list of prohibited items is available on Vikings.com/trainingcamp.

The complete 2019 Verizon Vikings Training Camp schedule is available below. For more information, please contact Vikings Vice President of Communications Jeff Anderson at 952.828.6570 or andersonj@vikings.nfl.net.

2019 VERIZON VIKINGS TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE

DATE PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Friday, July 26 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Saturday, July 27 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Sunday, July 28 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Monday, July 29 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Tuesday, July 30 Players Day Off

Wednesday, July 31 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Thursday, August 1 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Friday, August 2 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Saturday, August 3 7:15 – 9:30 pm (Night practice in TCO Stadium)

Sunday, August 4 Players Day Off

Monday, August 5 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Tuesday, August 6 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Wednesday, August 7 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Thursday, August 8 Travel to New Orleans

Friday, August 9 Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints – 7:00 pm CT

Saturday, August 10 Players Day Off

Sunday, August 11 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Monday, August 12 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Tuesday, August 13 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Wednesday, August 14 Players Day Off

Thursday, August 15 2:00 – 4:25 pm

Friday, August 16 2:00 – 4:25 pm

-Release Courtesy Minnesota Vikings