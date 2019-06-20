More Protective Netting Coming To Sioux Falls Stadium

City To Begin Project Later This Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Canaries manager Mike Meyer is always in the line of fire when he’s on the field.

He refuses to put his family in it.

“Yeah it is scary. You know when my wife and kids are in town they have to sit behind the netting. I won’t let them sit anywhere where there’s not netting in front of them whether we are here or we’re in St. Paul or Fargo or one of the other cities.” Meyer says.

The danger was driven home last month when a foul ball struck a young girl during a major league game at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, sparking a debate about whether protective netting should be extended.

“You know I think HBO Sports did a special on reaction time. It doesn’t matter if you’re a former athlete, you’re not getting your hands up to block it if a line drive is getting hit into the stands.” Meyer says.

The Minnesota Twins extended netting above the dugout and down the line at Target Field prior to 2018, though it does not go to the foul poles. That could become a trend with the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals announcing this week that they will extend netting to each pole.

No protections behind the dugout or down the line exist Sioux Falls Stadium, which hosts everything from the Canaries to college and high school baseball, sparking concern since seats are closer to home plate than at most major league ballparks.

“We want baseball games to be an enjoyable and safe experience for all the spectators at the Birdcage. Later this fall, later this summer we’ll be installing more netting at the ballpark. That was scheduled in last year’s budget for this year. Some weather delays, some foundation (issues delayed it). You know it’s an older park so getting the footings for that was a little more challenging than we first expected. So that’ll be extended from farther down the dugouts and on both sides of the field.” Sioux Falls’ Mayoral Deputy Chief of Staff TJ Nelson says.

Nelson says the additional netting won’t surpass a six figure cost and will go forward regardless of whether or not the city and community decide to build a new stadium.

Until the new netting is in place, and even after, it still falls on fans to mind their surroundings.

“It’s a safe area in general but fans do have to be on the lookout as is announced at the games and as is signage. If you have little kids you may want to make sure you’re sitting in an appropriate area of the stadium.” Nelson says.

“Accidents do happen. I’ve been to places where they have netting that goes a long way down the sides and there is still fly balls that go into the stands or balls that just get over the backstop and can hit people. That’s one of the things, when you come to the game, it’s to watch the game, pay attention as best you can and make sure you’re able to protect yourself.” Meyer says.