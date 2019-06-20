Shoto-Teien Japanese Gardens Get Annual Pruning and Tending

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Shoto-Teien Japenese Gardens in Sioux Falls had its annual touch-up.

Horticulturist Ben Chu has been visiting Sioux Falls for the last 28 years on his annual pruning trip. Chu works for the Missouri Botanical Gardens and has been volunteering his services since the garden’s founded passed in the late 80’s.

The entire process will take Chu several days but he believes its worth it to give visitors a natural escape.

“It gives people the opportunity to come to sort of an oasis in more of an urban environment so that they can just enjoy a serene, peaceful garden,” said Chu.

Chu was accompanied on this trip by Japanese Consulate General Naoki Ito and Honorary Consul Dick Stahl.