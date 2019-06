Sneak Peek At New Downtown Developments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Living close to the action is something more folks are looking to do, especially with everything happening in downtown Sioux Falls.

Housing developments, restaurants, and businesses keep popping up left and right.

This weekend, you have the opportunity to tour some of the newest and remodeled living areas in the area.

We got a sneak peak of the new downtown lofts this morning.

