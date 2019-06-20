Taco Bell Extends Free Doritos Locos Taco Giveaway

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Are you still craving that free Doritos Locos Taco?

Taco Bell is extending its free taco giveaway through 6 p.m. Thursday. Some fans were unable to redeem their free Doritos Locos Tacos online Tuesday due to technical issues.

The fast-food chain experienced unusually high traffic on its website and mobile app during the “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, making it difficult for some to redeem the offer.

Taco Bell says those affected, can still redeem the freebie on mobile or desktop only. No purchase is necessary.