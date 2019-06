U.S. Department of Agriculture Moves Prevent Plant Harvest Date

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Prevent Plant harvest day has officially moved.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is moving the Prevent Plant harvest date from November 1st to September 1st. The move will help farmers who were unable to plant traditional crops due to flooded spring conditions.

As of September 1st, farmers will now be allowed to harvest cover crops or let livestock graze on their land.