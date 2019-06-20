Uber Officially Launches in Sioux Falls and Statewide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Uber officially announced that they will begin operating in cities across South Dakota starting today.

The ridesharing service made the announcement today at a kickoff launch event at the Federal Courthouse Plaza in Sioux Falls. The Head of Operations for Uber South Dakota says they’re excited to finally launch in the Mount Rushmore State.

We are excited about the launch of a new safe, reliable and affordable transportation option in South Dakota,” said Danielle Sipf. “Uber now offers residents in South Dakota as well as tourists and business people visiting the Mount Rushmore State an additional attractive option for their mobility mix, next to public transport, taxi, and other sharing services.

Along with the official launch, Uber donated $5,000 to Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Dakota (MADD) to promote greater access to alternatives to driving impaired.

“Having access to safe, convenient and accessible transportation options is a crucial way to reduce impaired driving and related crashes, deaths, and injuries,” said Connie S. Hobbs, South Dakota MADD Chapter Leader.

Uber’s launch in South Dakota comes two years after Lyft came to the state.