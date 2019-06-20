Wanted Kansas Man Arrested in Aberdeen Following Pursuit

ABERDEEN, S.D. – A Kansas man is in custody after leading multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase through Aberdeen.

31-year-old Grant Harris was arrested early Thursday after failing to stop when Aberdeen officers witnessed his vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 281.

The attempted stop lead to a pursuit which ended soon after officers deployed stop sticks that blew out Harris’s front tires. When the vehicle finally stopped, officers broke the back window and shot pepper balls into the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found methamphetamines in addition to six firearms. Harris has been booked on a number of charges including DUI and aggravated eluding. He was also booked on a warrant out of Johnson County, Kansas.