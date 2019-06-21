Autopsy Concludes “No Evidence of Trauma” in Death Investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say the cause of death is undetermined after an autopsy was conducted on the body found near Falls Park.

The autopsy concluded there was no evidence of trauma, according to police. Police say they have an idea of who the woman was but are waiting for DNA testing or dental records to positively identify her. Police say it may take weeks to identify the body through DNA testing.

According to police, two fishermen in the area discovered the body on the east bank of the Big Sioux River around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the body was found in a wooded area 20 yards from the river.

Police say the body belonged to an adult female and was in a “very advanced state of decomposition.”

Police do believe the body was underwater at some point and was found surrounded by debris that was consistent with flooding.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The investigation continues after a body was found on the river bank of the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls, just north of Falls Park.

Police offered a few new details this morning on the body and how long they believe it might have been there.

Two fishermen’s calm relaxing night took a dramatic turn when they spotted what they suspected to be a dead body.

“Yesterday around 7 pm the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to the East bank of the Sioux River next to Smith Field for human remains that have been discovered,” said Lt. Mike Colwill.

Police say the body was found about 20 yards off the river bank in some debris.

After an investigation, they suspect the remains belong to a woman, who had been in the water for about three weeks.

They are still working to identify her and that process could take a long time.

“Identification of the remains will likely take weeks, as we would most likely have to use DNA and dental record to provide accurate identification of the remains,” said Lt. Colwill.

Police said they will also be looking into missing person reports to try to identify the victim.

However, they are grateful for the report and awareness from the fishermen.

“You know we always appreciate it when people in the community are our eyes and ears. The fact that they were able to locate these remains hopefully we can bring some sort of closure to a family out there,” said Lt. Colwill.

Police said an autopsy was done today to try to find out who this woman was and how she died. They will be releasing information from the autopsy at tomorrow’s police briefing.