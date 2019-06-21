Balanced Birds Offense Producing

Canaries Swinging Hot Sticks Heading To Sioux City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Canaries open a three game set in Sioux City tonight at 7 after finishing up a wild four game series with St. Paul yesterday. The Birds lost 15-13 in ten innings, wrapping up a series in which the teams combined to score an astonishing 93 runs in four games!

Though the pitching struggled, the Birds offense is a big reason they’re in first at 18-14 in the Southern Division. Five players are batting above .300 and, though the team still has some pop, it’s clear they don’t rely on the homerun ball either.