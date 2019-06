Community Rallies Together For Quarry Days

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. – It’s only fitting. A long standing summer tradition kicks off kicks off on the first day of summer.

Dell Rapids ‘Quarry Days’ begin Friday morning with a golf tournament. 24 other events follow throughout the course of the weekend.

Organizers say the tight knit community is what separates this festival from others in the Sioux Empire.

For more information, including where to find the events, click here.