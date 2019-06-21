Fatal Shooting Suspect Arrested in Minneapolis Awaiting Extradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 34-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Sioux Falls is waiting to be extradited from Minneapolis.

34-year-old Ramon Deron Smith was arrested on Second Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, First Degree Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on June 8. Smith is being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Police say the Ramsey County Sheriff’s of the U.S. Marshal Service will bring Smith back to Sioux Falls. Authorities won’t be releasing information on the extradition for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, the two women also wanted in connection with the shooting are now back in Sioux Falls, according to the Minnehaha County Jail website.

30-year-old Martece Saddler and 22-year-old Christina Haney were booked Wednesday night. Both women were arrested on June 13 in Idaho. They were wanted on material witness warrants.

On June 8, police were called to the area of 9th Street and Cliff Avenue for a report of gunshots. Police say a group of eight males went to an apartment complex to confront another person. One of the eight men entered the apartment complex and came back out a short time later.

Police say Smith left the building and started shooting, striking three people, killing one. Police say Smith got into a vehicle with his sister, Saddler, and fled the area.