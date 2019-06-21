Mike Daum & Matt Mooney Get NBA Summer League Shots

Ex-Jackrabbit Daum With Portland, Former Coyote Mooney With Atlanta

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The second round of last night’s NBA Draft came and went without Mike Daum or Matt Mooney hearing their names called.

Now the two former Summit League stars will look to work their way up to the Association starting in the Summer League.

Former South Dakota State star Mike Daum announcing via Twitter today that he’s signed to play for the Portland Trail Blazers NBA Summer League team. The 7th leading scorer in NCAA Division One history with 3,067 points, Daum is also SDSU’s career leader in rebounds, free throws, field goals and three pointers.

Former Coyote Matt Mooney also confirmed via Twitter today that he’s signed a deal to play for the Atlanta Hawks Summer League team. After transferring in from Air Force, Mooney averaged just under 19 points a game in Vermillion over the course of two seasons. He used his graduate transfer option to play at Texas Tech last year where he helped the Red Raiders reach the National Championship game.

The TrailBlazers begin summer league play on July 6th followed one day later by the Hawks in Las Vegas, Nevada.