NCAA Men’s Basketball Three Point Line Gets a New Home

The line will be moved to the international three point distance

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The College three-point line is about to get a change. Going from the original three-point line to the international three-point line.

Those inches can make all the difference.

The NCAA adopted the three-point line in the 80s.

Since then, thanks to players like Steph Curry, the three-point shot is now more prevalent than ever in basketball.

“Everyone is going to dribble drive motion. So they’re going to get great penetration to the lane and kick that thing out to good shooters,” said Tom Billeter, Augustana University’s head basketball coach.

The NCAA wanted to see if they could slow the trend of the three-pointer.

So they instituted the international three-point line during the 2019 NIT tournament.

It’s 22 feet, one and three-quarter inches, which is farther back from the normal distance of 20 feet nine inches.

Seeing that teams shot a lower percentage from three, they chose to move forward with the rule.

But, with more space on the court. It could drive teams to take even more three-point shots.

“The kids love shooting it, they’re either getting to the rim or shooting three. I think this will keep them in the gym and make them work even harder moving that thing back,” said Billeter.

Aside from the three-point line, Augustana Coach Tom Billeter also wants to see something else changed to the game.

“Another step would be widening the lane. You know the NBA has the wide lane. Europe goes at an angle but I like a wider lane,” said Billeter.

Maybe one day coach, but for now the NCAA is focused on more distance for three-point shots, then the space in the paint.

D-I program’s will institute the new line this season, while D-II and D-III program’s will wait until the following season.